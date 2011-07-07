rwcable.com

Wednesday, Feb 01st

Last update10:02:46 PM

 View Your City Council on RWSCC Cable TV

The Ramsey Washington Counties Suburban Cable Commission Board Of Directors


Each member municipality  appoints a Director (also known as “Commissioner”) to the Cable Commission. Municipal Directors on the Commission represent their residents’ interests and concerns regarding cable service.  This body holds regular meetings (link to calendar page) throughout the year. These meetings are open to the public. For each meeting, an agenda and meeting minutes are produced and made available to the public. (link to Documents page) To find your Municipal Director visit your town page, use the Municipalities drop-down menu on the top navigation bar.

 

Cable Commission meetings are attended by interested individuals and allow a time for public comment. Please join us and make your voice heard. The meetings are cablecast live in our service area and are available in a live stream on the Internet, during the scheduled meeting time. Past meetings are archived and available online as well. These can be found by date and offer a text search feature to call-up video by the agenda item and topic.


Watch Commission meetings live on cable TV

Click here to view archived meetings online

Contact

2460 East County Road F

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Cable Commission office hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

651.747.3800, Administration

651.747.3810, Government Television Network

651.747.3820, On Location TV 19

651.747.3830, Suburban Community Channels

651.747.3840, SCC Technical Support

651.747.3849, Fax

Cable Operators

Comcast is the only wireline multichannel video provider at this time in the Ramsey/Washington-area. Wireless multichannel video providers in this area include Dish Network and DirecTV.

Comcast Headquarters

10 River Park Plaza
St. Paul, MN 55107
651.222.3333

You are here: Home