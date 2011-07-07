View Your City Council on RWSCC Cable TV

The Ramsey Washington Counties Suburban Cable Commission Board Of Directors





Each member municipality appoints a Director (also known as “Commissioner”) to the Cable Commission. Municipal Directors on the Commission represent their residents’ interests and concerns regarding cable service. This body holds regular meetings throughout the year. These meetings are open to the public. For each meeting, an agenda and meeting minutes are produced and made available to the public. (link to Documents page) To find your Municipal Director visit your town page, use the Municipalities drop-down menu on the top navigation bar.

Cable Commission meetings are attended by interested individuals and allow a time for public comment. Please join us and make your voice heard. The meetings are cablecast live in our service area and are available in a live stream on the Internet, during the scheduled meeting time. Past meetings are archived and available online as well. These can be found by date and offer a text search feature to call-up video by the agenda item and topic.





Watch Commission meetings live on cable TV

Click here to view archived meetings online